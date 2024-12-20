China ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with UK: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:36, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Kingdom (UK) under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders to boost each other's economic and social development, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding the UK's plan to cooperate more with China on investment and trade.

China attaches great importance to its economic and trade ties with the UK and is willing to promote the steady and sustained development of the China-UK global comprehensive strategic partnership for the 21st century, said He.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)