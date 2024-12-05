Chinese ambassador to UK urges business leaders to foster openness

Xinhua

LONDON, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang has called on business leaders from both nations to embrace openness and inclusiveness, emphasizing the need to oppose isolation and exclusion.

"We need to uphold dialogue and cooperation, and oppose division and confrontation," Zheng said in his speech at the China-UK investor forum 2024 here on Wednesday.

Now is a testing moment for responsible countries as well as responsible business leaders, as the world is currently gripped by transformation and turmoil, said the ambassador.

In the speech, Zheng underlined the strategic importance of economic ties between China and European countries, noting that the long-term economic partnership has brought enormous mutual benefits to the two sides and "the potentials are yet to be fully tapped," he said.

Zheng's address comes in the wake of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the Group of 20 (G20) summit last month.

"We should strive for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, and jointly write the next chapter in the sound and stable development of China-UK relations," said Zheng.

Speaking to the forum, Tulip Siddiq, Economic Secretary to the UK Treasury and City Minister, also emphasized the value of a constructive relationship with China to achieve the UK government's economic growth goals.

"We want to see deeper connectivity between our markets. We want to see more capital raised on our markets. We do want to see the Chinese financial ecosystem grow in the UK and we want to see our firms succeed in China," said Siddiq.

