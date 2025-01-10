China, UK to hold 11th economic, financial dialogue

Xinhua) 16:16, January 10, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue will be held on Jan. 11 in Beijing as agreed between the two sides, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Friday.

The dialogue will be co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, serving as the lead persons of the Dialogue, Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)