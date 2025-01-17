Chinese ambassador calls for closer China-UK cooperation

Xinhua) 11:06, January 17, 2025

LONDON, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang highlighted China's steady economic growth and its contribution to global economic development at a meeting held here on Thursday.

Speaking at the London-based think tank Asia House meeting, he outlined China's achievements in high-quality development, advances in green and low-carbon transformation, foreign trade, and expanded market access over the past year.

On China-UK relations, Zheng said new progress has been made, highlighting the 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, which resulted in fruitful outcomes.

He called on both sides to maintain the momentum and focus on cooperation.

Zheng also emphasized China's commitment to building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future amid rising geopolitical tensions, unilateralism, and protectionism, noting that the Asia-Pacific region is a key driver of global growth.

"The world has just bid farewell to the chaotic geopolitics and sluggish economy of 2024, and ushered in an even more challenging and uncertain 2025," Zheng said, urging more efforts to promote global peace, stability, cooperation and unity.

