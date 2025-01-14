China, UK pledge to build open world economy: Chinese FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and the United Kingdom pledged to build an open world economy during their latest round of economic and financial dialogue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue was co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in Beijing on Saturday.

"The two sides reached 69 win-win outcomes," spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing when asked about the dialogue.

The two sides expressed their common willingness to uphold multilateralism and economic globalization, and their commitment to upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and to building an open world economy, Guo said.

The two sides believe that China-UK cooperation is conducive to the development of both countries, agreeing to work together to maintain secure, stable and smooth global production and supply chains and oppose decoupling, and to reduce barriers to two-way investment and promote a non-discriminatory and open business environment, Guo said.

He said the two sides reached consensus on industry, agriculture and energy cooperation.

They also stressed that finance is a highlight of China-UK cooperation, and expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation on financial policies and financial regulation, and to achieve practical outcomes on the two-way opening and connectivity of financial markets, Guo added.

The outcomes of the dialogue, reflecting the breadth and depth of China-UK economic and financial cooperation, is beneficial to the two countries and the world, Guo said, adding that China is ready to work with the UK to deliver the outcomes.

