China ready to work with Britain to consolidate bilateral ties: FM

Xinhua) 08:05, February 14, 2025

LONDON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday that China is willing to collaborate with Britain to consolidate the positive momentum towards stabilizing and improving bilateral relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said this during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Wang first conveyed the cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Starmer, saying the successful meeting between Xi and Starmer at the end of last year has launched the process of improving and developing China-Britain relations.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the recent China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue has produced fruitful results and exchanges at all levels have been resumed, Wang said.

This demonstrates the huge potential of practical cooperation between the two countries, and also fully proves that the Labour government's rational and pragmatic policy towards China is in line with the interests of the country and people and conforms to the trend of the times, he said.

He said China stands ready to work with Britain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen and expand cooperation in infrastructure, trade and investment, clean energy and other fields, bringing more benefits to the people of both countries.

Wang noted that the world is becoming volatile and changes unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Britain should strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and trust, demonstrate their responsibilities as major countries, and deepen cooperation in key areas concerning the future of humanity, including climate change, artificial intelligence, and green development, thus to contribute greater certainty and stability to the world, he said.

Starmer asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Xi, noting that the current cooperation between Britain and China in various fields has made positive progress. He added that he looks forward to candid and constructive dialogues between the two countries to promote the sustained and stable development of Britain-China relations.

During his visit to Britain, Wang also met with Jonathan Powell, British prime minister's national security adviser, and co-chaired the 10th China-UK Strategic Dialogue with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)