Royal Academy of Music hosts China-UK cultural exchange

The "Spring Sequence of New Sounds" East-West Dialogue Spring Concert recently took place at the Royal Academy of Music in London. Hosted by the Sino-British Ensemble and co-hosted by the Society for Anglo-Chinese Understanding (SACU) and the U.K. Beijing Arts Centre, the concert was performed to a full house. Zheng Zeguang, the Chinese Ambassador to the U.K., and his wife, Counsellor Hua Mei, attended as honored guests.

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Zheng Zeguang (center) poses with organizers and cast members of the "Spring Sequence of New Sounds: East-West Dialogue Concert" at the Royal Academy of Music in London on Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

Michael Wood, President of the Society for Anglo-Chinese Understanding (SACU), delivered the opening speech, emphasizing music as a powerful form of dialogue and a universal language that transcends barriers and fosters harmony. He highlighted the long history of musical exchanges between China and the West, dating back to the 16th-century Italian Jesuit missionary Matteo Ricci. He noted that these interactions continue to shape Chinese music today.

Wood also pointed out that 2025 marks the Year of the Wood Snake, the same zodiac year as 60 years ago when SACU was founded to promote dialogue between Eastern and Western civilizations. He concluded that celebrating the Chinese New Year with a musical exchange allows everyone to witness the boundless possibilities that emerge from cross-cultural interactions.

Afterward, the event organizer, pianist Guo Xinyi, spoke, welcoming guests and audiences and providing background on the concert and its mission to promote East-West cultural exchange.

Michael Wood, president of the Society for Anglo-Chinese Understanding. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

The "Spring Sequence of New Sounds" concert featured 10 themed performances, blending Eastern and Western musical traditions to present a rich and diverse program that captured the spirit of the times. The event opened with the "Spring Festival Overture" and culminated in a piano duet of "The Moldau" and "The Yellow River Concerto."

Julian Jacobson, a professor at the Royal Academy of Music, and pianist Li Jinfeng perform "The Yellow River Piano Concerto." (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

A unique reinterpretation of "Pearl River Affection" and the "Sherlock Holmes Theme" captivated the audience. Pianists Li Jinfeng and Guo Xinyi engaged in a dynamic "Piano Battle," seamlessly blending classic melodies from Guangdong and London to create a fusion of suspense and elegance.

Pianists Li Jinfeng and Guo Xinyi perform a double piano battle, "When Sherlock Meets the Pearl River." (Photo/Yang Haopeng )

Under the guidance of composer Wang Liping, the Guo brothers, along with pianist Guo Xinyi, performed "Dream of the Red Mansion" and "The Drunken Concubine," evoking the poetic essence of traditional Chinese music.

Musicians collaborate to perform "Dream of the Red Mansion." (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

The U.K. Chinese Music Ensemble and the London Lute Ensemble earned widespread acclaim for their performances of "Dance of the Golden Snake" and "Silk Road Rhythms." Chen Yi, a Chinese tourist visiting London for the New Year, remarked after the concert, "This is my first time attending a fusion concert abroad, and I was amazed by how classical instruments from different countries vividly brought to life the exotic charm of the Silk Road."

The British Chinese Ensemble, London Lutes Ensemble and Sino-British Ensemble perform "Silk Rhyme." (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

The evening concluded with a moving rendition of "China in the Lights," performed by soprano Wang Beibei, pianist Li Jinfeng, conductor Yu Siyang, the "Innocence" Children's Choir, and the U.K. Chinese Chorus. Their heartfelt performance resonated deeply, evoking nostalgia and a profound connection to home for overseas Chinese audience members.

The chorus performs "China in the Lights." (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

