Wisdom I have learned from a Chinese painting

Majestic green mountains are shrouded in a thin mist, while the river water rushes through the mountains, surging forward. Against the swift current, a small raft bravely navigates upstream, pushing forward with all its might. This scene is depicted in the famous painting "Dujiangyan Irrigation System in Guanxian County" by Chinese landscape painter Cen Xuegong.

Camilla Eyres poses for a picture in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided by Camilla Eyres)

That day, when I saw this painting from one of my Chinese students, I was immediately captivated by the vivid imagery. I even envisioned myself as a character in the painting, dressed in a silk robe and wandering amid the majestic mountains and rivers. I would stand at the foot of the mountains, watching the river crash against the shore, splashing up rolling waves; I would perch on a pavilion, experiencing the ever-changing seasons of the layered mountains and inhaling the fresh scent of pine in the air. I would also closely observe the rowers as they exert their utmost efforts to navigate the surging river.

"To accomplish this great feat, people must unite and collaborate. Throughout history, the Chinese people have come together to manage water disasters, constantly moving along rivers to ensure the proper functioning of irrigation systems," said my student as he noticed my fascination with the painting.

"Irrigation systems?" I asked curiously.

"Yes, this painting showcases the world-famous Dujiangyan irrigation system, a magnificent engineering project built by the Chinese thousands of years ago!" Pride filled his face.

The irrigation system was designated as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage in 2000. After some time, I finally had the opportunity to visit Dujiangyan myself and eagerly arranged the trips.

Camilla Eyres stands in front of an ice sculpture in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo provided by Camilla Eyres)

Dujiangyan is surrounded by rivers and mountains. The water flows relentlessly as if it traveled from 256 B.C. to the present day. Thousands of years ago, when tools were still rudimentary, the Chinese people, with their great creativity, successfully transformed this land plagued by droughts and floods into a fertile region, benefiting countless future generations. Moreover, the locals have never ceased to maintain this irrigation system. In the face of awe-inspiring nature, just the thought of such a magnificent sight is truly admirable.

I was deeply struck by the Dujiangyan irrigation system and kept thinking about the immense capabilities that can be generated through cooperation among people. With its significant population, China has successfully leveraged its immense capabilities to produce impressive outcomes, paving the way for even more remarkable accomplishments. From what I have seen in China, unity and collaboration are things the Chinese people naturally do every day.

In the city of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, I often see groups of women gathering on street corners, squares or parks, dancing to cheerful music. They usually gather early in the morning, holding red silk fans in their hands and moving their bodies and arms to the rhythm of traditional Chinese folk music. The fans are raised, flipped and swiftly waved, creating a mesmerizing sight of red flashes in the air. However, what truly lingers in my memory is the sound. When all the fans close simultaneously with a swift and powerful "swish" sound, the synchronized and harmonious rhythm never fails to satisfy my heart.

Achieving perfect synchronization is not an easy task, especially in an open square with no set rules. However, the Chinese people willingly join the group, following the music or the lead dancer and becoming a part of this collective dance. Not long ago, I was taught a well-known Chinese idiom by the students in my class - "Many hands make light work," which succinctly captures the essence of the character that the Chinese people strive for.

Camilla Eyres takes a photo with the Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower in the background in east China's Shanghai. (Photo provided by Camilla Eyres)

"What is it like to live and work in China?" My family and friends always enjoy hearing about my daily life in China. When I brought up "cooperation," they initially thought I was talking about work.

"No, cooperation is everywhere in China," I explained.

From the past to the present, the Chinese people have always demonstrated unity, collaboration and mutual trust when dealing with natural challenges or managing daily life activities such as work, health and leisure. It is almost a part of their way of life. Whether it is a large-scale project like the Dujiangyan irrigation system or a small collective dance performance, these qualities always manifest in the Chinese people's daily lives.

This is the wisdom I have learned from a Chinese painting, and I believe there are many more wonderful qualities of the Chinese people for me to discover.

(Camilla Eyres is a teacher at Weifang No. 7 Middle School, east China's Shandong Province.)

