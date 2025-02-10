Chinese FM to visit UK, Ireland, attend 61st MSC, chair UN Security Council high-level event, attend G20 foreign ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 16:53, February 10, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the United Kingdom (UK) and co-chair the 10th China-UK Strategic Dialogue, visit Ireland and attend the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany from Feb. 12 to 17, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Monday.

At the MSC, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will speak at an event on China to share China's position on major international issues in light of the theme of the conference.

Wang's visit is at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland Simon Harris, and chairman of the MSC Christoph Heusgen, the spokesperson added.

As the rotating President of the UN Security Council for February, China will hold a Security Council high-level event on Feb. 18 under the theme of "Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance," the spokesperson said, adding that Wang will chair the Security Council event in New York.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola of G20 President South Africa, Wang will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, from Feb. 20 to 21, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)