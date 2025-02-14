China, Britain need to strengthen dialogue, communication: FM

Xinhua) 14:33, February 14, 2025

LONDON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain need to strengthen dialogue and communication, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday when he co-chaired the 10th China-UK Strategic Dialogue with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in November has provided guidance and given impetus to the improvement and enhancement of bilateral relations.

The two sides have since resumed exchanges in various fields and mechanisms of communication, with positive outcomes. This has boosted the confidence of the two societies and has sent a positive message to the world, Wang said.

It has been proven that strengthening dialogue and cooperation between China and Britain is the right choice, serves the interests of both sides, and aligns with the global trend, he said.

It is only natural that there are differences and disagreements between China and Britain, as the two countries have different political systems, history and culture. What is important is to have an objective and rational perspective and strengthen dialogue and communication in the spirit of mutual respect, said Wang.

China regards Britain as an important strategic partner and stands ready to make good on the important agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate the momentum of stabilizing and improving bilateral relations, formulate plans on high-level exchanges in the next period, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields in order to foster a fresh outlook in bilateral relations in the new year, Wang said.

He noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Under the current circumstances, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Britain should demonstrate their responsibility as major powers, practice multilateralism, support free trade, promote the political settlement of hot-spot issues, and jointly promote world peace and stability, he said.

Lammy, for his part, said that Britain-China relations are of great importance.

As challenges grow in the current international situation, it is necessary for Britain and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major global powers, to strengthen strategic communication and jointly promote world peace and stability.

Following the meeting of the top leaders of the two countries, progress has been made in dialogue and cooperation, particularly in the field of economy and finance, said Lammy.

Britain is committed to developing a long-term stable, mature and strong relationship with China, and is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China and carry out constructive dialogue and practical cooperation in various fields, he added.

The two sides agreed on a roadmap for future bilateral exchanges, and agreed to strengthen exchanges at various levels, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, and continue to promote the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change and enable each other's green transition.

Wang also elaborated on China's position, among other issues, on Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis.

Wang explained China's position in a comprehensive manner. He stressed that China has always been guided by the four points about what must be done put forward by President Xi Jinping, and has called for "no expansion of the battlefields, no escalation of hostilities and no fanning flames." The developments on the ground have proved the rationality and constructiveness of China's position, he said.

China welcomes all efforts toward peace talks on the Ukraine crisis and supports the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture for the sake of Europe's lasting peace and stability. China is willing to work with all parties, including Europe, to play a constructive role in this regard, Wang said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and other issues.

