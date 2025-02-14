China, Britain agree to enhance strategic communication, understanding

Xinhua) 13:03, February 14, 2025

LONDON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain have agreed to strengthen strategic communication and mutual understanding following a meeting of senior officials on Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Jonathan Powell, the British prime minister's national security adviser and secretary to the National Security Council, spoke highly of the steady improvement and sound momentum in bilateral relations and the achievements of practical cooperation.

They agreed to follow the guidance of the important agreements between their countries' top leaders, strengthen strategic communication and mutual understanding, take openness and cooperation as the main theme, and explore ways to expand common interests, so as to drive the steady and long-term healthy development of China-British relations.

They also exchanged views on strategic security and hot-spot issues of common concern.

Wang is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

