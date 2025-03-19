Continued Chinese development boosts opportunities for China-UK relations: ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang addresses the 2024 UK-China Business Forum in London, Britain, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zheng called on both sides to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, implement the outcomes of previous dialogues, and strengthen cooperation while properly handling differences between the two countries.

LONDON, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang has called on business communities in both countries to seize the opportunities presented by China's continued stable development.

Zheng made the statement at an event held on Monday briefing the "two sessions": the annual meetings of the National People's Congress - China's top legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Zheng said this year's sessions have shown the world that China is committed to advancing the country's modernization with high-quality development. China will firmly act as an "enabler," providing "more stability and positive energy for the world," in areas such as economic development, sci-tech innovation, green transition, and global peace and stability, he added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the 10th China-UK Strategic Dialogue with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in London, Britain, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The "two sessions" also showed the success of China's political system, the ambassador stressed, adding that it is "the secret behind the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability" in China.

Highlighting the importance of a stable and constructive China-UK relationship in a chaotic and turbulent world full of challenges, the ambassador called on both sides to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, implement the outcomes of previous dialogues, and strengthen cooperation while properly handling differences between the two countries.

Sherard Cowper-Coles, chairman of the China-Britain Business Council, said that a Chinese government report released during the sessions responds to tackling serious challenges in a coherent and disciplined way.

"It talks about increasing consumption, putting more money in the pockets of the Chinese people, stimulating innovation and opening China up more to investment, and inviting visitors around the world not just commercial businesses, but the tourists and students as well, all very very important," Cowper-Coles said.

This photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Michael Mainelli, former Lord Mayor of the City of London, acknowledged that this is a pivotal moment for the UK in the relationship between China, and the global community. He said the sessions "have set the stage for policies that will influence not only China's trajectory but also its interactions with the world."

As a global financial and technology center, London looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in finance, green finance, artificial intelligence and other fields, Mainelli noted.

Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council, speaks at a roadshow of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in London, Britain, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

