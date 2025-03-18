China, UK pledge to jointly address climate change

Xinhua) 08:40, March 18, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Ed Miliband, UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Ed Miliband, UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, in Beijing on Monday. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in jointly addressing climate change.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said developing stable and mutually beneficial relations between China and the UK serves the common interests of the two peoples, facilitates global economic growth, and promotes joint efforts to address global challenges.

China is ready to work with the UK to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, consolidate the momentum for improvement and development of bilateral ties, deepen cooperation in areas such as financial services, trade and investment, and low-carbon development, and jointly address climate change to better benefit the people of both countries and the world, Ding added.

Miliband said the UK government sincerely hopes to enhance engagement with China, is committed to developing a long-term and constructive bilateral relationship, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China on energy security and addressing climate change.

