Brit pursues martial arts dream in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 09:25, March 14, 2025

At a martial arts training center in Weiyuan county, Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, a 22-year-old British man known by his Chinese name An Jia demonstrated Tai Chi with remarkable precision and power. For over 500 days, he has maintained an intense nine-hour daily training regimen.

An Jia from the U.K. practices martial arts at a martial arts center in Weiyuan county, Neijiang city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Weiyuan county)

"When I was a child, my father often showed me Chinese martial arts films. The flashing blades and gravity-defying stunts fascinated me," An recalled.

Inspired by martial arts action stars like Jet Li and Jackie Chan, An developed a deep passion for martial arts. In 2023, he left London for Weiyuan, located in southern Sichuan, to pursue his martial arts dream.

Upon joining the training center, An discovered that Chinese martial arts were far more complex than he had imagined, and the challenges quickly followed.

With no martial arts background and knowing little Chinese, he relied on gestures and translation apps to communicate. The demanding training pushed him to his limits, and at times he struggled to keep up. Yet driven by his love for martial arts and the support of his coach and friends, he persevered and gradually adapted.

Now, after a year and a half of dedication, An has mastered several martial arts styles, including Changquan and Wing Chun, and has truly found his footing in his new environment.

"He's incredibly talented, but what really sets him apart is his dedication and willingness to learn," said his coach, Xiao Yao, who said that An's passion has helped him progress remarkably fast.

An attributes his family's support as a key motivator. After high school, he chose to pause his studies and travel to China. Although his parents were initially concerned, they ultimately respected his decision.

Over the past year and a half, An's Chinese proficiency has improved steadily. Beyond martial arts, he has actively embraced local culture and explored various Chinese traditions.

This September, An will enroll at Chengdu Sport University in Chengdu, the provincial capital of Sichuan, to further his martial arts studies. He also plans to harness social media to shine a spotlight on the beauty of Chinese martial arts worldwide.

