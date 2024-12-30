Young people from China and U.S. attend martial arts cultural exchange event in Fujian

Xinhua) 08:49, December 30, 2024

Chinese athletes perform Tai Chi fan in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Young people from China and U.S. attended a martial arts cultural exchange event here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

American and Chinese young people exchange martial arts skills in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Young people from China and U.S. attended a martial arts cultural exchange event here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An American youth performs Gunshu in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Young people from China and U.S. attended a martial arts cultural exchange event here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

