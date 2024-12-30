Home>>
Young people from China and U.S. attend martial arts cultural exchange event in Fujian
(Xinhua) 08:49, December 30, 2024
Chinese athletes perform Tai Chi fan in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Young people from China and U.S. attended a martial arts cultural exchange event here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
American and Chinese young people exchange martial arts skills in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Young people from China and U.S. attended a martial arts cultural exchange event here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
An American youth performs Gunshu in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Young people from China and U.S. attended a martial arts cultural exchange event here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
