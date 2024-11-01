Emei Kung Fu Girls showcase charm of Chinese martial arts globally

The Emei Kung Fu Girls, a female Kung Fu group consisting of nine Gen-Z members who are passionate about traditional Chinese martial arts, has gone viral on China's social media, garnering over 2 million followers since its launch in April this year.

Members of the Emei Kung Fu Girls group perform in Paris. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Ling Yun, the core member of the group, who is also an inheritor of Emei martial arts, which were listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008, and other members are skilled in Emei Kung Fu techniques. Short videos of them performing Emei martial arts have effectively promoted the intangible cultural heritage.

In their first promotional video, they wear green uniforms and perform various Emei Kung Fu techniques against the backdrop of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province, demonstrating the unique allure of Emei martial arts, which originated during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC).

Ling, who began to learn martial arts at the age of 4, realized that preserving and spreading Emei martial arts culture couldn't rely solely on practitioners' training, and Emei Kung Fu should be promoted in a way that appeals to modern aesthetics to reach both domestic and international audiences. Therefore, forming a group of versatile talents who could make Emei martial arts culture thrive in modern society became paramount.

Members of the Emei Kung Fu Girls group pose for photos in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

As a result, the Emei Kung Fu Girls group was officially launched at the fourth Emei Martial Arts Inheritance Conference on April 29, 2024.

The group has cracked the code of social media success by carving out its distinctive style. Their costumes strike a perfect balance between practicality and grace and combine traditional elements with modern aesthetics, featuring ink-green and red color schemes, cloud patterns, and innovative cutting techniques.

The choice of ink-green as the trademark color of Emei martial arts culture pays homage to Mount Emei's lush landscape.

"Green represents vitality and life. Just as Mount Emei's verdant scenery embodies life force, the intangible cultural heritage of Emei martial arts and our young team members radiate the same energy," Ling said.

Members of the Emei Kung Fu Girls group receive daily training that lasts 5-6 hours. In addition to Emei martial arts moves like Emei fists and piercers, they also practice other martial arts techniques.

Team leader Li Jieyu said the group organized an assessment of its members some time ago to test their training results in physical fitness, martial arts skills, performance arts, and other aspects.

Members of the Emei Kung Fu Girls group, including Ling Yun (4th L, rear), and foreign martial arts enthusiasts pose for photos at a martial arts school in Paris. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The group made its international debut in Paris this July, collaborating with Chinese guzheng artist Peng Jingxuan on a street in the French capital. The performance featuring the fusion of martial arts and traditional Chinese music instrument garnered warm applause from both Chinese and international spectators.

"Our journey, starting from martial arts and venturing into innovation and cross-cultural collaboration, has no end in sight," Ling said.

Members of the group are constantly pushing boundaries and learning new skills like musical instruments, dance, horseback riding and archery. This multidisciplinary approach not only prepares them for cooperation opportunities with more popular vloggers who promote traditional Chinese culture, but also helps them develop personally.

This year the group performed in front of iconic locations like the Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, and the Eiffel Tower in Pairs, integrating content related to the 2024 Paris Olympics, ahead of the games.

During their Paris tour, the group also visited a local martial arts school and exchanged with French martial arts enthusiasts.

Team member Li Nuofei forged meaningful connections with martial arts enthusiasts in Paris. "Making friends through martial arts was a truly beautiful experience. We're striving to promote mutual understanding and respect between Chinese and foreign cultures using martial arts," she said.

Team member He Yunong takes pride in the group's videos that have gained an international following. She said they are not just showcasing Emei martial arts to foreigners, but also the vibrancy of young contemporary Chinese women who promote traditional Chinese culture. "This stems from our cultural confidence and pride in introducing Chinese culture to the world," she added.

To better promote Chinese martial arts and Chinese culture globally, Ling suggests blending Chinese and foreign cultural elements to attract foreigners through cultural fusion.

Noting that introducing Chinese culture abroad is a gradual process, Ling hopes that the Emei Kung Fu Girls group will strengthen its ties with overseas Chinese communities and martial arts schools to help Emei martial arts reach more global audiences.

