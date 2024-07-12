Feature: Russian martial arts lovers enjoy training in China

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Andreev Anton, a martial arts enthusiast from Moscow, practiced martial arts with Chinese master Liu Lianjun in Qingxian County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province.

"We met Liu about eight years ago. We come to his school every year to train and learn the art of Baji boxing since then," Anton said.

At an international martial arts competition held in Russia in 2016, Anton saw an exquisite performance by Liu Lianjun, the principal of Pangu Martial Arts School in Qingxian. After that, he decided to come to Qingxian County to learn martial arts.

"He (Anton) came to learn Baji boxing. I explained some movements and characteristics. He took me as his master," said Liu.

In the summer of 2018, Anton became Liu's apprentice following a Chinese traditional ceremony. Over the past few years, Anton learned with dedication and passion, gradually skillful on more martial arts styles and moves.

"My master always has a lot to teach me. I feel my skills are improving. I'm very grateful to him," Anton said.

Anton learned numerous skills in Qingxian County. He opened his own martial arts school in Moscow. He also led students to come to Qingxian County to study martial arts every year.

20 students have just concluded a 10-day training program in early July, with some of them preparing to participate in the Cangzhou International Martial Arts Competition, set to take place in August.

"This time they came to learn different moves and skills of Baji boxing and relevant weapons," Liu said.

Baji boxing is a traditional Chinese martial art that features explosive short range punches and is famous for its elbow strikes. It originated in northern China and has been introduced to Southeast Asia, Russia and France.

Known as the "hometown of martial arts" in China, Cangzhou has continued to develop and promote the martial art culture by building an international training base of Baji boxing, running non-profit training courses, and hosting exchange programs for Chinese and foreign martial arts fans.

"This is one of the best places to learn martial arts. My students and I love here," Anton noted.

Sirota Dmitry, a 12-year-old boy, said it was his second visit to Cangzhou. "I started martial arts training since I was six years old. I learned some skills here last year, and this year I want to learn more weapons and styles of martial arts," he said, adding that he learned so many skills and would like to keep practicing it.

The Russian kungfu kids were deeply impressed by the profound Chinese martial arts and showed love for the city of Cangzhou.

David Kobzev, nine, said he came to Cangzhou because he likes the city very much. "I like martial arts. The instructors are very nice and friendly. Everything here is beautiful and diverse," he said.

With the rising popularity of Chinese traditional martial arts worldwide, more and more foreign martial arts enthusiasts are now practicing in China.

