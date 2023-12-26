2nd edition of National Martial Arts Festival held in Porto-Novo, Benin

Xinhua) 11:00, December 26, 2023

A Beninese kung fu-lover who received training at the Shaolin Temple in China demonstrates Shaolin kung fu with children during the National Martial Arts Festival in Porto-Novo, Benin, Dec. 24, 2023. The second edition of the National Martial Arts Festival was held Sunday on the outdoor esplanade of the Governors' Palace in Porto-Novo, capital of Benin. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Young kung fu-lovers demonstrate wushu during the National Martial Arts Festival in Porto-Novo, Benin, Dec. 24, 2023. The second edition of the National Martial Arts Festival was held Sunday on the outdoor esplanade of the Governors' Palace in Porto-Novo, capital of Benin. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A Beninese kung fu-lover who received training at the Shaolin Temple in China gives instructions to children during the National Martial Arts Festival in Porto-Novo, Benin, Dec. 24, 2023. The second edition of the National Martial Arts Festival was held Sunday on the outdoor esplanade of the Governors' Palace in Porto-Novo, capital of Benin. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A practitioner demonstrates judo during the National Martial Arts Festival in Porto-Novo, Benin, Dec. 24, 2023. The second edition of the National Martial Arts Festival was held Sunday on the outdoor esplanade of the Governors' Palace in Porto-Novo, capital of Benin. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Practitioners demonstrate wushu during the National Martial Arts Festival in Porto-Novo, Benin, Dec. 24, 2023. The second edition of the National Martial Arts Festival was held Sunday on the outdoor esplanade of the Governors' Palace in Porto-Novo, capital of Benin. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A girl demonstrates wushu during the National Martial Arts Festival in Porto-Novo, Benin, Dec. 24, 2023. The second edition of the National Martial Arts Festival was held Sunday on the outdoor esplanade of the Governors' Palace in Porto-Novo, capital of Benin. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

