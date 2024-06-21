Hong Kong exhibition celebrates late martial arts novelist Jin Yong

People's Daily Online) 13:16, June 21, 2024

Photo shows sculptures of Guo Jing and Huang Rong, two characters from a martial arts novel by Jin Yong, at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Hong Kong, south China. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

An exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of late Chinese martial arts novelist Louis Cha Leung-yung, better known by his pen name Jin Yong, is currently being held in Hong Kong. The exhibition showcases over 40 sculptures depicting iconic characters from Jin Yong's novels.

The Jin Yong Gallery, located at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, features more than 300 exhibits that highlight the early career of the renowned author, the creative process behind his martial arts novels, and the significant impact his works have had on Hong Kong's popular culture.

