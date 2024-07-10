Trending in China | Swift, powerful movements of Wing Chun

(People's Daily App) 16:42, July 10, 2024

Soft, quick and relaxed - these are the fundamental tenets of Wing Chun, a well-known form of Chinese martial art. Wing Chun combines short, precise moves such as punches, finger strikes, wrist techniques, elbow strikes, and torso movements. The power in these moves becomes concentrated by harnessing all of one's strengths. Check out the swift and agile movements martial arts enthusiasts perform in this video.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

