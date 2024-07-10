Home>>
Trending in China | Swift, powerful movements of Wing Chun
(People's Daily App) 16:42, July 10, 2024
Soft, quick and relaxed - these are the fundamental tenets of Wing Chun, a well-known form of Chinese martial art. Wing Chun combines short, precise moves such as punches, finger strikes, wrist techniques, elbow strikes, and torso movements. The power in these moves becomes concentrated by harnessing all of one's strengths. Check out the swift and agile movements martial arts enthusiasts perform in this video.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong exhibition celebrates late martial arts novelist Jin Yong
- 2nd edition of National Martial Arts Festival held in Porto-Novo, Benin
- Tai Chi gains popularity in Dubai
- Shaolin Kung Fu competition enthralls martial arts enthusiasts in Oceania
- China's national Wushu team performs exhibition in U.S.
- China dominates 16th World Wushu Championships
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.