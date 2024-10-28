In pics: Women's Daoshu competition of 3rd Taolu World Cup

Xinhua) 10:54, October 28, 2024

Liu Xin of China competes during the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gold medalist Liu Xin(C) of China, silver medalist Eugenia Diva Widodo (L) of Indonesia and bronze medalist Michelle Yeung of China's Hong Kong pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

