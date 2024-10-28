In pics: Women's Daoshu competition of 3rd Taolu World Cup
Liu Xin of China competes during the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Liu Xin of China competes during the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Liu Xin of China competes during the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Liu Xin of China competes during the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Liu Xin of China competes during the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Liu Xin of China competes during the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Gold medalist Liu Xin(C) of China, silver medalist Eugenia Diva Widodo (L) of Indonesia and bronze medalist Michelle Yeung of China's Hong Kong pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Daoshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wing Chun shines amid inheritance, promotion efforts
- Feature: Russian martial arts lovers enjoy training in China
- Trending in China | Swift, powerful movements of Wing Chun
- Hong Kong exhibition celebrates late martial arts novelist Jin Yong
- 2nd edition of National Martial Arts Festival held in Porto-Novo, Benin
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.