DPRK condemns U.S. military provocations

Xinhua) 14:25, February 22, 2025

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has condemned U.S. military provocations, vowing to counter the strategic threat posed by the United States and other enemies with strategic means, reported the official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, citing a defense official.

The United States and its followers are getting evermore pronounced in their military provocations threatening the DPRK security environment since the Trump administration returned to office, the chief of Information Office at the DPRK Ministry of National Defence was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday.

The statement lashed out at an array of recent military moves by the United States and South Korea, including a joint live firing drill near the DPRK southern border, the U.S. deployment of a nuclear submarine in South Korean city of Busan and its air reconnaissance operations targeting the DPRK of various tactical and strategic reconnaissance planes, as well as a plan to beef up the large-scale joint military exercises Freedom Shield between the two countries in March.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)