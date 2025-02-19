Village fashion show breathes new vigor into China's ethnic culture, tourism

GUIYANG, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Despite featuring no celebrities, professional models or famous designers, a recurring fashion show in southwest China's Guizhou Province has captivated the hearts of millions of viewers online.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening, an ethnic folk park in Kaili City transforms into a vibrant runway. From infants cradled in their parents' arms to elders in their 90s, hundreds of locals take to the stage under the glow of neon lights.

Dressed in intricately embroidered ethnic attire, these models bring their cultural heritage to life with every step. Some even carry farming tools or other unconventional props, adding unique elements that make each show feel unpredictable and personal.

"There are no entry fees or financial rewards for the participants. Unlike professional fashion shows, this village runway feels spontaneous and real," said Yang Chunlin, a fashion designer from the Miao ethnic group and the show's founder.

Since its debut in mid-2024, the local fashion show has been held more than 430 times, showcasing traditional clothing from over 40 ethnic groups, featuring over 30,000 participants in total and amassing nearly 100 million online views, according to Yang.

VILLAGE CATWALK GAINS SPOTLIGHT

Yang grew up in Jiangkou Village, Kaili, where fabric dyeing and embroidery were parts of daily life. After graduating from university, he launched his own clothing line, blending traditional ethnic craftsmanship with modern fashion. His designs quickly gained popularity, especially among younger consumers.

"I realized the world needed to see more of China's unique ethnic culture, especially its beautifully crafted but often overlooked garments," Yang said. "They carry deep historical and cultural value."

In July 2024, the Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, which administers Kaili City, hosted a series of cultural celebrations. Yang returned to his hometown to organize a grassroots fashion show, but he was unsure if the locals would embrace the idea.

At first, some were hesitant. Yang remembers one woman in her sixties asking if he really wanted someone like her on the stage.

"The village runway is for everyone. If you're willing to participate, you're always welcome," he said, and his response to her question had been equally simple.

As the runway lights flickered on for that initial show, a transformation took place. First-time models, both men and women, walked with newfound confidence as they discovered a side of themselves they had never known existed.

Word spread quickly, and soon, more locals signed up to participate. What began as a one-off three-day event evolved into a weekly celebration of Guizhou's ethnic heritage. With support from local authorities, the show soon moved to Kaili's ethnic culture park.

The show began attracting participants from neighboring provincial-level regions such as Guangxi, Yunnan and Hunan. People from various ethnic groups traveled by bus or high-speed rail to bring their traditional attire to the stage.

"This is the true essence of the show," Yang said. "Culture gives people confidence and brings us all together."

ECONOMIC GROWTH

"The booming culture and tourism industry could play a more important part in upgrading the economy, boosting consumption, and meeting the people's need for a better life," said Miao Muyang, an official of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The village fashion show has had a ripple effect on Kaili's economy, fueling a surge in tourism.

From January to October 2024, Kaili received over 25 million tourists, generating 31.2 billion yuan (about 4.35 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue, with those figures respectively up 13.19 percent and 16.88 percent year on year. The folk fashion movement has boosted visitor spending, with per capita tourism expenditure reaching 1,233 yuan.

"This show brings ordinary people to the forefront," said Kang Ning, a tourist from Beijing. "It's fresh, authentic and vibrant."

"It preserves and innovates our traditional culture by blending fashion with daily life," said Luo Xiaohuan, a visitor from Chongqing.

The folk park where the fashion show is held has transformed into a bustling marketplace.

Tai Shengzhi, a 58-year-old clothing store owner, credits her success to the show. She earned 200,000 yuan last year as demand for ethnic clothing surged.

Village fashion shows are part of a broader wave of grassroots cultural initiatives that are reshaping rural areas in China.

More than 100 kilometers from Kaili, Rongjiang County in Guizhou has seen a similar grassroots movement -- the Guizhou Village Super League, or Cun Chao, a soccer league that has expanded to 108 village teams this year. During the recent Spring Festival holiday, Rongjiang welcomed approximately 151,200 visitors, generating 170 million yuan in tourism revenue.

In recent years, these village tournaments and activities have brought new opportunities for the integration and development of rural cultural tourism, and empowered rural revitalization further, said Cheng Tonglin, an associate professor at the school of economics at Guizhou University.

Yang Chunlin agrees, and hopes more people will join the village fashion show. "We need people to share Chinese culture with the world and turn our rich heritage into a source of economic vitality."

