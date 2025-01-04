Xi congratulates Mikheil Kavelashvili on assuming Georgian presidency

Xinhua) 09:13, January 04, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently congratulated Mikheil Kavelashvili on his assuming office as the Georgian president.

Xi pointed out that the current China-Georgia strategic partnership has maintained a positive momentum of development.

Political mutual trust between the two sides has been continuously consolidated, cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative has yielded fruitful results, and international coordination has been fruitful, Xi said.

Xi also said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Georgia relations and would like to work with Kavelashvili to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and push for greater development of China-Georgia relations to better benefit the two peoples.

