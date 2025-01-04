Xi congratulates Mikheil Kavelashvili on assuming Georgian presidency
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently congratulated Mikheil Kavelashvili on his assuming office as the Georgian president.
Xi pointed out that the current China-Georgia strategic partnership has maintained a positive momentum of development.
Political mutual trust between the two sides has been continuously consolidated, cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative has yielded fruitful results, and international coordination has been fruitful, Xi said.
Xi also said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Georgia relations and would like to work with Kavelashvili to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and push for greater development of China-Georgia relations to better benefit the two peoples.
Photos
Related Stories
- CPPCC National Committee holds gathering to ring in new year, Xi Jinping delivers important speech
- Hello, 2025!
- Xi, his wife send New Year card in return to representatives of middle school teachers, students in U.S. Washington State
- Xi, Ecuadorian president exchange congratulations over 45th anniversary of ties
- Xi's New Year message brings confidence to world amid turbulence
- Xi underlines confidence, hard work in 2025 to rise above challenges
- CPC leadership convenes criticism and self-criticism meeting
- Xi's article on Chinese modernization to be published
- Experience heartwarming spirit of China through President Xi's New Year messages
- Xi meets representatives of model retirees
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.