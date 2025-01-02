Xi's New Year message brings confidence to world amid turbulence

This photo shows the CR450AF bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The New Year message delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday demonstrates China's remarkable achievements in pursuing high-quality development in the past year, and injects a sense of confidence into the world amid challenges and turbulence, overseas experts have said.

Xi's message also shows China's responsibility as a major country to advance global peace and development and its resolution and action to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, they observed, while expressing their hope to jointly create a better future for the world.

INJECT CONFIDENCE INTO WORLD ECONOMY

"We have proactively responded to the impacts of the changing environment at home and abroad. We have adopted a full range of policies to make solid gains in pursuing high-quality development. China's economy has rebounded and is on an upward trajectory," Xi said in his New Year message.

"China's comprehensive policy measures to address complex domestic and international challenges demonstrate its robust governance and adaptability," said Benjamin Mgana, chief editor of foreign news at The Guardian newspaper in Tanzania.

From economic recovery to the production of over 10 million new energy vehicles in a year, these milestones reflect the success of China's high-quality development strategy, Mgana said, noting the advancement of green and low-carbon development and the emergence of new industries and business models underscore China's commitment to sustainable development.

"Today China has emerged as a global leader in combating climate change, advancing green and low-carbon development, and setting an inspiring example of sustainable progress," said Hassan Daud Butt, former CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment in Pakistan.

China is innovating at an unprecedented scale, while actively sharing its successes with the world, particularly with developing nations, he added.

Impressed by China's breakthroughs in integrated circuit, artificial intelligence, quantum communications and many other fields mentioned by Xi, Hidetoshi Tashiro, chief economist at Japan's Sigma Capital Ltd., said "China has promoted high-quality development through high-level opening-up, which has benefited the world and provided leapfrog development opportunities for developing countries."

CONTRIBUTE TO GLOBAL PEACE, DEVELOPMENT

"In a world of both transformation and turbulence, China, as a responsible major country, is actively promoting global governance reform and deepening solidarity and cooperation among the Global South," Xi said in the message.

"China is increasingly becoming a key stabilizing force through its advocacy of multilateralism and openness," said Lyazid Benhami, vice president of the Paris Association of French-Chinese Friendship.

By driving the reform of global institutions, China will give a voice to those countries long marginalized and strive to ensure their voices are heard, Benhami added.

Xi's message showed China's important role as a Global South leader, said Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Cambodia.

Through multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, APEC and G20, China has been dedicated to advocating and promoting multilateralism as well as creating an even playing field for all the players, Matthews said.

"President Xi's remarks send a message to the world that China is willing to work with each and every country who wants to promote peace and socio-economic development and fight against poverty and unjust global governance system," the expert added.

As Xi mentioned in his message, China is making deeper and more substantive advances in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Ravshan Nazarov, a senior researcher at the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan, noted in particular that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), will fill gaps in the region's cross-border transport network, contributing to the integration of logistics and strengthening the infrastructural and economic connectivity of BRI partners as well as the role of Central Asia in global supply chains.

China's determination to advance high-quality development, expand high-level opening up, and comprehensively push forward Chinese modernization reflects China's commitment as a responsible major country, said Stephen Ndegwa, a Kenyan expert on international issues.

"China's series of propositions on the concept of regional cooperation and the direction of development will have a positive impact on the maintenance of global stability and the prospects of world economic growth," he said.

JOINTLY CREATE A BETTER FUTURE

"As changes unseen in a century accelerate across the world, it is important to rise above estrangement and conflict with a broad vision, and care for the future of humanity with great passion," Xi noted in his message, adding China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

"We must jointly create a better future for the world," Xi made the call.

Gan Tian Loo, vice chairman of the Association of Interaction Malaysia-China, said that the initiative to build a community with a shared future for mankind is actively contributing to global modernization, transcending conflict and confrontation in favor of peaceful development, replacing zero-sum games with win-win cooperation, and preventing civilizational clashes through exchange and mutual understanding.

"Multilateralism is the only way to ensure a stable world, cooperation and sharing," Mladen Plese, former editor-in-chief of Croatian daily Jutarnji List, told Xinhua, noting that China's contribution to world peace is "immeasurable."

Xi's call for joint efforts to tackle global challenges aligns with the aspirations of developing countries for sustainable development and resilience against climate change, said Balew Demissie, communication and publication consultant at the Policy Studies Institute of Ethiopia.

Demissie also noted that Xi's emphasis on multilateral cooperation frameworks contributes to a multipolar world where African countries can assert their interest and benefit from their participation.

