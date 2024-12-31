Xi's article on Chinese modernization to be published

Xinhua) 15:47, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in next year's 1st issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

