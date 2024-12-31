Xi calls for forging ahead to build strong China

Xinhua) 13:56, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to maintain strategic resolve and stay united in forging ahead against all odds to build a strong country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering held by China's top political advisory body to usher in the new year.

"On the journey of Chinese modernization, we will not only encounter clear skies and gentle breezes, but also face high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms," said Xi. "We must maintain strategic resolve and pool the great strength of all Chinese people striving in unity to cut through the waves and forge ahead with courage."

In 2024, faced with challenges arising from both domestic and international situations, China responded calmly with a full range of steps, meeting the major economic and social development targets for the year, Xi noted.

The development journey in 2024 has been extraordinary with encouraging achievements, which has further strengthened the country's determination and confidence in advancing Chinese modernization, Xi said.

In 2025, which marks the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), efforts will be made to implement more proactive macro policies to promote sustained economic recovery and improvement, continuously enhance people's living standards, and maintain social harmony and stability, Xi said.

Xi stressed high-quality fulfillment of the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan to lay a solid foundation for a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan.

