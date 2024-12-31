Xi extends condolences over passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

Xinhua) 08:25, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday extended condolences to his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, over the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Carter and extended sincere sympathy to the Carter family.

In his message, Xi called Carter a promoter and decision-maker in the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations, noting that the late U.S. leader had long contributed to the development of bilateral ties, as well as the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Xi said that he deeply regrets the former president's passing.

Noting that the China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral ties in the world, Xi said that China is ready to work with the U.S. side to focus on the fundamental interests of their people and meet the common expectations of the international community, and advance China-U.S. relations along the right track of sound, stable and sustainable development.

