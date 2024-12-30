President Xi to deliver New Year's message to ring in 2025

Xinhua) 10:37, December 30, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year's message to ring in 2025 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will be broadcast by major TV and radio channels of the China Media Group, and the websites and new media platforms of major news organizations including the People's Daily and Xinhua News Agency.

