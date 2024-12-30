Home>>
Xi sends condolences to South Korean acting president over plane crash
(Xinhua) 08:01, December 30, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolences to South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok over the heavy casualties in the crash of a Jeju Air passenger plane.
Xi said he was shocked to learn that the crash has caused heavy loss of human lives. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, and wished an early recovery of the injured.
