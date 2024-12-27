Home>>
Xi says China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project strategic decision to regional connectivity, prosperity
(Xinhua) 17:01, December 27, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a strategic decision made by the three governments to promote regional connectivity, prosperity and stability.
Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory letter to the commencement ceremony of the railway project.
