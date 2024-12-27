Xi says China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project strategic decision to regional connectivity, prosperity

Xinhua) 17:01, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a strategic decision made by the three governments to promote regional connectivity, prosperity and stability.

Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory letter to the commencement ceremony of the railway project.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)