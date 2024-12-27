Home>>
Xi's State Gifts: Books Exchanged between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron
(People's Daily Online) 10:34, December 27, 2024
In March 2019, during a meeting at the Villa Kerylos in Nice, France, French President Emmanuel Macron presented Chinese President Xi Jinping a carefully chosen gift – the original French version of "Confucius, or the Science of the Princes" published in 1688. During Xi's third state visit to France in May 2024, he brought Chinese translations of classic French novels as gifts for Macro. In return, Macron presented a special work by French author Victor Hugo.
