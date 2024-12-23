Highlights of Xi's speech marking Macao's 25th return anniversary

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:33, December 23, 2024

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a meeting on Friday celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Here are some highlights.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)