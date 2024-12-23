Home>>
Highlights of Xi's speech marking Macao's 25th return anniversary
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:33, December 23, 2024
President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a meeting on Friday celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Here are some highlights.
