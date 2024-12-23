Xi stresses progress in advancing "one country, two systems" at Macao SAR anniversary celebration, new gov't inauguration

Xinhua) 09:07, December 23, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) was held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome Friday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Over the past 25 years since Macao's return to the motherland, an enormous success has been achieved in advancing the cause of "one country, two systems" with distinctive Macao features, Xi noted, stressing that Macao has undergone earthshaking transformation, and its international standing has increased significantly. He expressed expectations for the new government of the SAR to rally and lead the people of all walks of life in Macao in seizing opportunities, pressing ahead with reform, shouldering responsibilities and making greater contributions. This entails further leveraging the institutional strength of "one country, two systems," and making new achievements in the high-quality advancement of the cause of "one country, two systems," he said.

Inside the venue, the atmosphere was solemn and warm. On the podium, the national flag and national emblem of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and the regional flag of the Macao SAR were particularly eye-catching. When Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, entered the venue accompanied by Sam Hou Fai, the sixth chief executive of the Macao SAR, and his wife, Wong Ho Peng, the audience stood up and gave a warm round of applause.

At 10:00 a.m., the celebration and inauguration ceremony began. All rose to their feet and sang the national anthem of the PRC.

Xi ascended the podium to administer the oaths. Sam took the oath of office first. Facing the national flag, the national emblem, and the regional flag of the Macao SAR, he raised his right hand and solemnly took the oath in accordance with the Macao SAR Basic Law. After the oath, Xi and Sam shook hands firmly.

Next, Xi administered the oath of office to the principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR, led by Sam. After the oath was completed, Xi shook hands with each of them.

Then, Sam administered the oath of office to the members of the Executive Council of the Macao SAR.

Amid warm applause, Xi delivered an important speech. At the outset, on behalf of the central government and people of all ethnic groups across China, he extended cordial greetings to all Macao residents. He extended warm congratulations to Mr. Sam Hou Fai, the newly inaugurated sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR, and to principal officials of the sixth-term Macao SAR government and members of the Executive Council of the Macao SAR. He also expressed heartfelt appreciation to all fellow Chinese, both at home and overseas, and foreign friends for their longstanding commitment to and support for the cause of "one country, two systems" and Macao's prosperity, stability and development.

He stressed that over the past 25 years since Macao's return to the motherland, the systems for implementing the policy of "one country, two systems" have kept improving in the special administrative region, and national sovereignty, security and development interests have been effectively safeguarded; economic and social development has seen a historic leap, and residents in the region enjoy a much stronger sense of gain, happiness and security; external cooperation has continued to expand, and the SAR's position as "One Center, One Platform, One Base" has grown steadily.

The great achievements of Macao since its return to the motherland have proven to the world that the cause of "one country, two systems," with its distinctive institutional strengths and strong vitality, is a good system that sustains the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao, he said, adding it is a good system that facilitates endeavors to build China into a great country and achieve national rejuvenation, and it is a good system for ensuring peaceful coexistence and mutual benefit between different social systems.

"So we must stay committed to this cause. The values embodied in the cause of 'one country, two systems,' namely, peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing, are relevant to not only China but also the whole world. These values should be cherished by us all," Xi said.

He emphasized that developments in Hong Kong and Macao since their return to the motherland tell us that to sustain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao and further advance the cause of "one country, two systems," it is imperative to observe the following four principles. First, we should stay committed to the fundamental policy of one country and fully deliver the benefits of two systems. We should place our country's sovereignty, security and development interests above everything else; we should implement the overall jurisdiction of the central authorities; and we should not deviate from this commitment under any circumstance. At the same time, we should respect the differences between the two systems, fully ensure a high degree of autonomy of the two SARs of Hong Kong and Macao, and continue to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the policy of "one country, two systems," under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy. We should see that this policy is not changed, deviated from, bent or distorted.

Second, we should ensure high-standard security and pursue high-quality development. Security underpins development, and development, in turn, ensures security. We must remain firm in both safeguarding security and promoting development. We should cherish the hard-won peace and stability we enjoy today, focus our energy on growing the economy and pursuing development, and continue to create new growth drivers and build new strengths. Third, we should leverage the unique strengths of Hong Kong and Macao and reinforce their connectivity with both the mainland and the world. Hong Kong and Macao should be more open and inclusive, expand international linkages, and raise their global standing and appeal. Hong Kong and Macao should fully align themselves with the national development strategies, accelerate integration into China's overall national development, and better play their role as bridges in ushering in a new development paradigm. Fourth, we should carry forward our core values and boost inclusiveness and harmony. It is imperative to live by the core values of loving the country and Hong Kong and of loving the country and Macao, enhance exchanges and integration of diverse cultures, and rally full public support at home and abroad to create the greatest synergy in advancing the cause of "one country, two systems."

Xi expressed four hopes for the newly inaugurated government of the Macao SAR -- first, Macao should endeavor to promote appropriate economic diversification; second, Macao should endeavor to enhance governance as a special administrative region; third, Macao should endeavor to build itself into a platform for higher-standard opening up; and fourth, Macao should endeavor to maintain social harmony and stability.

The young people are the hope and future of Macao, Xi said, stressing that they are also a vibrant force in building Macao and building China. He expressed the hope that the young people in Macao will keep the SAR and the motherland close to their heart, set ambitious goals, take solid steps, advance and carry forward the cause of "one country, two systems," and thus realize their potentials by fully engaging in endeavors to build a great motherland and a beautiful Macao.

Xi pointed out that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. At its Third Plenary Session, the 20th Central Committee of the CPC made a systematic decision to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization. The cause of building China into a great country is being advanced across the board, with bright prospects unfolding. The Chinese nation is marching toward its great rejuvenation in unstoppable strides. I am convinced that with the full, faithful and resolute implementation of the policy of "one country, two systems," with the concerted effort of the Macao SAR Government and all sectors of its society, and with the strong support of the great motherland, Macao will surely open up a new horizon and achieve new advances in development, and make even greater contribution to building a great country and moving toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

While delivering remarks, Sam said as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR, he understands well the immense responsibility that comes with this glorious mission. "We will take the proclamation 'Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovating' as our philosophy of administration. With our collective efforts, we will remain committed to upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground. We will fully, faithfully, and resolutely implement the 'one country, two systems' policy," he said. "We will spare no effort to maintain constitutional order in the SAR as stipulated in the Constitution and the Basic Law, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, faithfully implement the principle of "patriots administering Macao," and continue to make new advances for the implementation of the 'one country, two systems' policy enriched with Macao characteristics," he said. He stressed that with the staunch support of the motherland and the united efforts of all Macao residents to forge ahead, the SAR government is confident and capable of making Macao, "the apple of the eye" of the motherland, become more lustrous, thus playing a better role and making greater contribution to advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Senior officials including Cai Qi, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Wang Xiaohong, Wang Dongfeng and Xia Baolong attended the event.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ho Hau Wah, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR John Lee, former chief executives of the Macao SAR -- Chui Sai On and Ho Iat Seng, as well as representatives from various sectors of Macao and special guests also participated in the event.

