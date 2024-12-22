Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: Get a firsthand experience of the charisma of Xi

In May 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Hungary. During this historic visit, leaders of the two countries announced the elevation of bilateral relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, injecting renewed powerful impetus into cooperation between the two countries. As the interpreter for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his meeting with President Xi, I had the opportunity to again gain a firsthand glimpse into the charisma of President Xi as the leader of a major country.

Simon Adrienn receives interview with People's Daily. (Photo/Yang Ya)

In 2009, Xi, the then vice president of China, visited Hungary, and I accompanied him as an interpreter for the first time to explore a memorial hall with rich Hungarian ethnic characteristics. As I provided explanations, Xi listened attentively, showing a genuine interest in Hungarian history and culture. I could sense that he was a leader of great knowledge and insight.

Since then, I have worked as an interpreter during meetings between the leaders of Hungary and China on numerous occasions. Prime Minister Orban and President Xi are both candid and wise leaders who know about each other and trust each other. President Xi's clear articulation makes my job relatively easy. He is approachable, and respects and treats every staff member equally. In my view, this exemplifies the true essence of a great leader of a major country.

Before kicking off this state visit to Hungary, President Xi published a signed article titled "Embarking on a Golden Voyage in China-Hungary Relations" in the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet. The article provided a comprehensive overview of the successful practices and positive outcomes in the development of bilateral relations over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. I translated the article into Hungarian. This experience was a valuable learning process, allowing me to gain a deeper understanding of President Xi's views and thoughts.

A teacher corrects students’ homework at the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school. (People's Daily/Liu Zhonghua)

In fact, this was not the first time that I translated President Xi's books and articles. I once participated in the translation of President Xi's book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China". President Xi drew upon numerous Chinese historical and cultural references in the book, prompting me to delve into the materials to identify the most suitable expressions. The process of translation provided me with profound intellectual enlightenment. For instance, when talking about poverty alleviation, President Xi put forth the notion that "the rights to subsistence and development are the primary, basic human rights." I wholeheartedly endorse this perspective. Human rights are not abstract concepts; effectively safeguarding the rights to subsistence and development serves as the bedrock for enjoying and advancing other rights.

I deeply admire President Xi's statement "Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations." As Hungary-China relations navigate a "golden channel," closer people-to-people ties stand as a vital cornerstone. The Hungarian and Chinese people share many similarities, both valuing family harmony. The Hungarian people hold a profound appreciation for Chinese culture, evident through the presence of multiple Confucius Institutes, numerous traditional Chinese medicine clinics, and bilingual schools in Hungary that nurture a plethora of young talents for cultural exchanges between the two nations. Hungarian Chinese communities have also made substantial contributions to fostering deeper friendship between the two countries. People-to-people and cultural exchanges continue to strengthen, laying a solid foundation for cooperation between the two nations.

A view of China Cultural Center in Budapest (Photo courtesy of China Cultural Center in Budapest)

In the 1980s, student exchanges between Hungary and China began, and I was one of the beneficiaries. My connection with China dates back to the third grade of primary school. At that time, I read many Chinese folk stories in the library. Upon graduating from high school, I seized the opportunity to study in China and spent six wonderful years there which had a significant impact on my life. Even today, I still enjoy reading Chinese folk stories and children's literature. I've translated them into Hungarian, and organized Hungarian children to read them. I am delighted that they also enjoy these stories like I do. As the Chinese saying goes, "It's never too old to learn," I am always learning and improving, hoping to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples through my work and continue to write new stories of friendly exchanges with Chinese friends.

(Simon Adrienn is a Hungarian Sinologist and translator. The article is compiled by People's Daily reporters Liu Zhonghua and Yu Limin based on an interview with her.)

