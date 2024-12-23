Xi's State Gifts: No. 2911 Bonnie Drive

People's Daily Online) December 23, 2024

On April 8, 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping met and hosted a dinner for his Iowa friends, Thomas and Eleanor Dvorchak. The Dvorchak family presented Xi with a picture frame titled "Commemorating 30 Years of Friendship".

In 1985, Xi, then secretary of the Zhengding County Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in north China's Hebei province, visited the U.S. He stayed at the Dvorchaks' home in the small town of Muscatine, Iowa.

No. 2911 Bonnie Drive, the address of the Dvorchak home at that time, is now widely known as the "Sino-US Friendship House".

