Xi's State Gifts: A Quilt Gifted to Xi Jinping

09:19, December 23, 2024

In November 2015, Liberian then-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf visited China. She brought Chinese President Xi Jinping a carefully chosen gift, a quilt inlaid with shells.

Behind this quilt is a touching story of how the two countries joined hands in fighting the Ebola virus.

A quilt, which is down-to-earth and heart-warming, epitomizes the friendship between China and Liberia.

