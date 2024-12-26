Xi's State Gifts: A Custom-Made Gift for Xi Jinping

People's Daily Online) 10:46, December 26, 2024

During his visit to Serbia in June 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Smederevo Steel Plant, where he received a commemorative badge featuring the plant's silhouette from the workers. Small as it may be, the badge was engraved with the story of a century-old Serbian factory brought back to life with the help of a Chinese company.

