Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: Explore sincere friendship between Tajikistan and China

From July 4 to 6 this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Tajikistan. This marked his third visit to the country overall and his first visit in five years. Tajikistan welcomed President Xi's visit with the highest courtesy and the capital, Dushanbe, was immersed in a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. I personally witnessed this extraordinary event and was present when President Xi awarded his counterpart President Emomali Rahmon the Friendship Medal.

On the afternoon of July 5, a grand ceremony for awarding the Friendship Medal was held at the presidential palace in Dushanbe. Even before the event started, journalists from Tajikistan's major TV, radio, and newspapers had arrived early, eager to capture this significant moment. Five years ago, it was at this very location President Xi was awarded the Order of the Crown from Rahmon.

Raufzoda Suhrob Kholmurod reads reports about China in Minbari Halq. (Photo/Liu Shuaijie)

The Presidential Palace's Hall of Mirrors was splendid and resplendent, with the national flags of China and Tajikistan shining in mutual radiance. Amid the solemn music, the heavy wooden doors opened slowly. President Xi and President Rahmon stepped into the hall. The participating guests rose to their feet, their applause and the clicking of cameras blending into a formal yet warm atmosphere.

When Chinese honor guards, holding high the national flags of China and Tajikistan, escorted the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China into the hall, the participating guests rose to their feet again. President Xi presented President Rahmon with the medal. President Rahmon could barely contain his excitement. "This honor is a recognition and affirmation of the abiding commitment of the Tajik people to developing a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China," he said. The two heads of state shook hands cordially.

A local worker sew clothes on a sewing machine in an agriculture and textile industrial park built with Chinese investment in Dangala, Tajikistan. (People's Daily/Hu Zexi)

During the ceremony, the participating guests rose to their feet more than 10 times and gave a prolonged standing ovation, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. With mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual understanding, and mutual support, Tajikistan and China are exemplifying the essence of building a community with a shared future through tangible actions. The many details at the ceremony allowed me to fully experience the sincere friendship between the two countries.

This was my first time seeing President Xi up close. The Chinese leader, with profound historical insight and a broad global vision, is actively advancing the deepening of Tajikistan-China cooperation through concrete actions.

After the ceremony, President Xi and President Rahmon attended the inauguration of a parliament building and a government building aided by China in Dushanbe. The two buildings perfectly blend Tajik architectural style with Chinese construction technology. They will greatly improve the working conditions of the parliament and government of Tajikistan, and become new landmarks symbolizing China-Tajikistan friendly cooperation. They serve as another testimony to the two countries' profound friendship.

Local girls show newly harvested cherries in an orchard jointly built by China and Tajikistan. (People's Daily/Yan Huan)

Tajikistan-China relationship has always been a focal point of coverage by Minbari Halq. During the visit, the two heads of state engaged in substantive and productive talks, signed a joint statement, and announced the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era between the two countries. They agreed to work together from a higher starting point to build a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit. Tajikistan media extensively covered the outcomes of this visit, with Minbari Halq also publishing multiple reports. The Tajik people eagerly anticipate the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields between the two countries and hold a confident outlook on the bright future of the bilateral relationship.

This summer, I was invited to attend the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road organized by People's Daily and joined a Eurasian media delegation to tour various parts of China. I witnessed the rapid development of China and was deeply impressed by how reform and opening-up has transformed China into a powerful nation.

Chinese and Tajikistan workers flatten the asphalt road surface at a construction site of a highway linking the two countries. (People's Daily/Cheng Shijie)

"How have you successfully led a country with a population exceeding 1.4 billion? What do you believe are the key qualities needed to be a capable leader of a major country?" If I have the chance to interview President Xi in the future, I would like to pose these two questions to him. I am interested in asking these questions not only out of personal curiosity, but also because the people of Tajikistan are highly interested in and admire China's achievements.

(Raufzoda Suhrob Kholmurod is the editor-in-chief of Minbari Halq. The article is compiled by People's Daily reporters Qu Pei and Qu Song based on an interview with him.)

