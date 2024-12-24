Xi presents order to promote military officer to rank of general
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presents a certificate of order to promote the Political Commissar of the Army of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Chen Hui to the rank of general, at a ceremony held for the promotion in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday presented a certificate of order to promote a military officer to the rank of general.
The promoted officer is the Political Commissar of the Army of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Chen Hui.
Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the order of promotion, which was signed by Xi, at a ceremony held for the promotion in Beijing. He Weidong, another CMC vice chairman, presided over the ceremony.
Xi extended his congratulations to the general.
General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of Xi's speech marking Macao's 25th return anniversary
- Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: We sing 'Ode to the Motherland' for Grandpa Xi
- Xi stresses progress in advancing "one country, two systems" at Macao SAR anniversary celebration, new gov't inauguration
- Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: Get a firsthand experience of the charisma of Xi
- Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: President Xi is not only a leader of a great nation but also a friend who values loyalty and relationships
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.