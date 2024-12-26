Book exploring Xi's thoughts on united front work published

Xinhua) 13:49, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A book exploring the thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on the Party's united front work in the new era has been published and distributed nationwide.

The book outlines the essence and significance of Xi's thoughts from different perspectives, including the role and implementation of united front work, as well as the Party's overall leadership in this effort.

The book, published by the People's Publishing House, is a valuable resource for Party members, officials and the public to systematically study Xi's thoughts and promote the high-quality development of united front work in the new era.

