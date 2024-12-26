Home>>
Xi's State Gifts: A Bronze Acupuncture Statue Gifted by Xi Jinping
(People's Daily Online) 10:54, December 26, 2024
There is a bronze acupuncture statue at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Switzerland. This statue was a gift brought by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visited the organization in January 2017. Now, it has become a symbol of traditional Chinese medicine and its growth internationally. Acupuncture has also been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and is popular around the world.
