Xi extends condolences over Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
(Xinhua) 08:01, December 27, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent messages of condolence to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the casualties in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.
Xi said that he was shocked to learn that a passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines crashed, causing casualties.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi deeply mourned the victims. Also in the messages, he offered sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
