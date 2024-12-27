Xi's State Gifts: A USB Drive's "Easter Egg"

People's Daily Online) December 27, 2024

In May 2017, Uhuru Kenyatta, the then President of Kenya, came to China to attend the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. He brought a gift for Chinese President Xi Jinping - a USB drive containing commemorative video footage of the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway. The railway, built by a Chinese company, is Kenya's first railway since its independence. It links the eastern port city of Mombasa with the capital Nairobi, reducing the travel time from more than 10 hours to just five hours.

