Home>>
Xi's State Gifts: A Precious Gift from Russia
(People's Daily Online) 10:29, December 28, 2024
In 2019, on the 70th anniversary of both the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with a gift—a collection of footage, including color film, of the founding ceremony of the People's Republic of China in 1949.
This footage is the longest and most complete color video of the event made public so far.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's State Gifts: Xi Jinping Brings Fuxing Bullet Train to Thailand
- Xi says China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project strategic decision to regional connectivity, prosperity
- Xiplomacy: Xi's letters add dynamism to China's global exchanges
- Xi's State Gifts: Books Exchanged between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron
- Xi's State Gifts: A USB Drive's "Easter Egg"
- Xi extends condolences over Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
- Xi's State Gifts: A Bronze Acupuncture Statue Gifted by Xi Jinping
- Xi's State Gifts: A Custom-Made Gift for Xi Jinping
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.