Xi's State Gifts: A Precious Gift from Russia

People's Daily Online) 10:29, December 28, 2024

In 2019, on the 70th anniversary of both the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with a gift—a collection of footage, including color film, of the founding ceremony of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

This footage is the longest and most complete color video of the event made public so far.

