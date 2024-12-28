Xi's State Gifts: Xi Jinping Brings Fuxing Bullet Train to Thailand

People's Daily Online) 10:41, December 28, 2024

In November 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a Fuxing bullet train model to Thailand as a state gift during his visit to the country. The China-Thailand railway, Thailand's first standard-gauge high-speed railway, employs the same technologies as the Fuxing bullet train. This Fuxing bullet train model represents friendly cooperation between China and Thailand, and the vision of how cooperation between the two countries will speed up, remain steady, and go far.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Du Mingming)