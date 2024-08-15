Thai court removes PM Srettha over cabinet appointment

Xinhua) 08:52, August 15, 2024

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visits a market in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 14, 2024. Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday removed Srettha Thavisin from the prime minister's post, ruling his nomination of a ministerial candidate with a prison record during the cabinet reshuffle in April violated the constitution. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday removed Srettha Thavisin from the prime minister's post, ruling his nomination of a ministerial candidate with a prison record during the cabinet reshuffle in April violated the constitution.

The judges voted by 5 to 4 to order the removal, effective on Aug. 14, 2024, as Srettha's appointment of Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister's Office violated Thai constitution which stipulates that ministers must be "of evident integrity" and their behavior must comply with ethical standards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)