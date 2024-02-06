We Are China

Chinatowns in Southeast Asian countries gear up for Chinese New Year

Ecns.cn) 13:28, February 06, 2024

Decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year are hung along Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

Chinatowns in Southeast Asian countries geared up in celebrations of the Year of the Dragon.

People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

