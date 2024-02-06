Chinatowns in Southeast Asian countries gear up for Chinese New Year
Decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year are hung along Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)
Chinatowns in Southeast Asian countries geared up in celebrations of the Year of the Dragon.
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Thailand to accelerate collaboration with Lancang-Mekong countries
- Feature: Chinatown in Yangon bustling with festive hustling as Chinese New Year approaches
- Thailand eyes 8 mln Chinese tourists in 2024 with visa waiver
- Chinese battery maker Gotion launches 1st battery product in Thailand
- Sino-Thai EV battery plant starts operations
- Thai edition of Xi's book published
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.