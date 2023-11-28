Thai edition of Xi's book published

08:16, November 28, 2023 By Yang Wanli ( China Daily

Officials, analysts say it will deepen understanding of China's progress

The Thai language edition of the second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, which was released on Monday in Bangkok, is expected to deepen understanding of China's success and experiences and promote bilateral friendship, according to officials and analysts.

"The book is very important as it tells of Xi's great insight and philosophy of governance," said Phinij Jarusombat, former deputy prime minister of Thailand, at a ceremony to mark the release of the volume.

"It is great that the book is translated into the Thai language as Thai people need to study China, a major economy in the world and a country with a long history."

The book's release and the ceremony were a symbol of Sino-Thai friendship and the two countries' willingness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, he added.

Tippawan Lorsuwannarat, president of the National Institute of Development Administration in Bangkok, said Xi is a great leader who has successfully helped a country with a huge population to overcome many challenges.

"The book tells of the wisdom behind the country's great success and rapid development. It helps people to know what China has been going through," he said.

"It should be read not only by government officials and scholars, but also the general public, especially the young generations," he added.

The release was jointly hosted by the China International Communications Group, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Thailand and the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The volume, with a collection of Xi's speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters, has gained acclaim from all circles in Thailand. Divided into 17 sections by topic, it contains a compilation of 99 of Xi's spoken and written works from Aug 18, 2014 to Sept 29, 2017.

Han Zhiqiang, China's ambassador to Thailand, expressed his belief that the Thai volume of the book will help people in Thailand to better understand China, including its path, governance and principles, thus further promoting the two countries' strategic partnership.

The volume shows the development and main concepts of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It also highlights the wisdom and solutions offered by the Communist Party of China for building a community with a shared future for mankind and for promoting peace and development.

"The book, which has socialism with Chinese characteristics as its main element, illustrated various practices of the country that led its people to a prosperous life. It's proof of the success of Chinese modernization and the leadership of President Xi. And it's also a key to better understanding China," Han said.

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, said China has made remarkable achievements in several aspects, such as the economy, poverty alleviation and high-tech innovation, which have impressed the world.

"The world is experiencing profound changes unseen in a century. I believe that China's experiences and its wisdom of solving some common problems to mankind should be learned by the international community," Wirun said, adding that the book serves as an important window, through which other countries can discover the secret of China's development and solve their own problems.

"Its contents can enlighten Thailand's reform process, as the country is making its own strategy and reform. It also gives chances to many developing countries to know more about China and then join hands with China to participate more in global issues," he said.

