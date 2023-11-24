Spanish-Chinese version of "Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights" launched in Madrid

Xinhua) 09:49, November 24, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows books of Spanish-Chinese version of "Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights" in Madrid, Spain. The launch ceremony of the Spanish-Chinese version of the book was held here on Wednesday, together with a seminar on "Human Wisdom for Global Governance." (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

MADRID, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The launch ceremony of Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights (Spanish-Chinese version) was held here on Wednesday, together with a seminar on "Human Wisdom for Global Governance."

Attending the event, Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, hailed China's efforts in human rights protection.

Noting that human rights protection is the mission of every country and the rights to subsistence and development are the primary basic human rights, Centella said that China gives prior attention to rural and less developed areas, and has lifted a huge number of people out of poverty, creating a more equal, democratic, just and safe social environment for the Chinese people.

The book showed the world China's visions and practices in respecting and protecting human rights, said Marta Montoro, manager and director of Institutional Relations of "Catedra China" in Spain.

She was echoed by Antonio Segura, founding president of Association of Lawyers Friends of China.

Qu Xun, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Spain who also attended the event, said China has made great achievements in promoting the cause of human rights.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Spain, and the past half-century has witnessed a sound and smooth development of bilateral ties, Qu said.

This is because both sides have adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit which guided the establishment of their diplomatic ties, and stuck to the right path of seeking friendly coexistence among countries with different cultures and systems, Qu added.

There is no one-size-fits-all human rights development path in the world and there is always room for improvement when it comes to the protection of human rights, Qu added.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the book uses nine themes to systematically record the remarks of Xi on respecting and protecting human rights.

In 2022, the Central Compilation and Translation Press published the English-Chinese, French-Chinese, Russian-Chinese, Spanish-Chinese and Japanese-Chinese versions of the book.

A man reads a book of Spanish-Chinese version of "Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights" in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 22, 2023. The launch ceremony of the Spanish-Chinese version of the book was held here on Wednesday, together with a seminar on "Human Wisdom for Global Governance." (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

